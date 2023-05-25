Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Sizerville State Park are planning to celebrate National Trails Day with Hike Cameron County on June 3.
Hikers will meet at the Chamber office at 10 a.m. Saturday June 3. The group will carpool to the upper campground at Sizerville State Park to park vehicles then proceed to the start of Fee Hollow Road. The five mile hike will start at 11 a.m. Sizerville State Park staff will have refreshments at the environmental center following the hike. The event is free.
Cameron County is home to at least 13 trails spanning equestrian, hiking and water. The first Saturday in June is set aside across the United States to encourage people to explore a trail. Downloadable maps of the trails in the county can be found at www.cameroncountychamber.org/trails.