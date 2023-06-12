The Cameron County Fireworks committee continues to raise funds for this years event set for Saturday July 1 at the Cameron County High School Football Stadium. The price tag climbed by $1500 this due to increased costs. An anonymous donor has promised to match dollar for dollar donations up to $500.00 to aid in covering the increase in cost.
Donations can be mailed to Cameron County Fireworks Committee, 34 East Fourth Street, Emporium PA 15834. Funds raised from the sale of the tumblers and adoption of ducks will be included in the match. Tumblers and ducks can be picked up at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office Monday-Friday 10am-4pm or Saturday 10am-2pm.