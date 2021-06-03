This Saturday, June 5, is National Trail Day. In Cameron County, a guided six-mile hike on the Bucktail Path is planned. Hikers will travel from Ridge Road to Grove Run. Participants are to meet at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office at 10 a.m.
Since 2010, Nelson Haas and Jim Kempher, with the aid of Mountaineer Search & Rescue, have led folks on hikes exploring different regions of the county. West Creek Rails Trail, Canoe Run, Brooks Run, are just a few of the trails.
Hikers have seen fire towers, snake dens, beaver dams, Woodsman of the World monument and the Survivor Rock from the Pepper Hill Fire.
Haas and Kempher suggest a walking stick, sturdy shoes, water and a lunch for the hike on June 5.
Registration is not required for the free hike but suggested to make carpooling arrangements. Call 814-486-4314 or email cameronchamber@gmail.com.