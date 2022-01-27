Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.