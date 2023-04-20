Cooper Sunderlin, from Galeton, presented “Extraction, Identification of Phytochemicals and Microbial Analysis of Eucalyptus Globus Essential Oil” during the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s annual Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Fair on April 15. The Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Fair is an annual opportunity for Pitt-Bradford students to present the results of their research in a public setting. Research topics include political analyses, economics case studies, microRNA research, examinations of public policy and more.

