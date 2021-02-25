Dean’s list
The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester: Andrew Walters of Shinglehouse, civil engineering technology; Raine Ramsey of Coudersport, biomedical engineering; Chancellor Ramsey of Coudersport, packaging science; Noah Leightley of Austin, computer science. Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 and they have completed at least 12 credit hours.
The following students from Potter County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are: Coudersport: Cori Stuckey, B.S. in nursing, and Maxwell Sloan Vicini, B.S. in interior design; Shinglehouse: McKenzie Lynn Gross, B.S.Ed. in early childhood and special education, and Kaleb Alan Keech, B.S. in biology/pre-medical.
Graduates
Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in December. Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students. The following local students earned degrees: Nikki Smoker of Emporium, Master of Arts in counseling; Tamera Johnson of Emporium, Master of Education in reading; Samuel Morrison Kysor of Port Allegany, Master of Education in teacher leadership; Emilee A. Harkness of Roulette, Bachelor of Arts in English.