Dean’s list
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. The following students from this area have made the dean’s list: Drew Benson of Port Allegany, Tianna Bowser of Coudersport, Jonathan Lent of Coudersport, Schuyler Madison of Westfield, Mason Taylor of Roulette, Mariessa Watson of Austin and Kailey Wells of Westfield.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for the spring 2023, including Alicia Gingrich of Galeton, who earned a 3.0 GPA or greater
More than 1,300 students were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania on earning a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher, including Holden Cowburn of Ulysses, a Class of 2023 music industry and recording technology major.