Graduated
Commonwealth University congratulates the spring 2023 graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The following students were among those who received their degrees in May: Abigail Baker, of Harrison Valley; Logan Dibble, of Knoxville, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Eldridge, of Sabinsville; Trent Fowler, of Coudersport; Mycah Grist, of Elkland; Georgianna Leete, of Coudersport; Brandon Mainus, of Sabinsville, Magna Cum Laude; Thomas Powell, of Coudersport; Garrett Rees, of Austin; Dane Sevinsky, of Coudersport, Summa Cum Laude; Alicia Sherman, of Westfield; Ashleigh Southard, of Elkland, Magna Cum Laude; David Talkington, of Port Allegany.