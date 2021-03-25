Dean’s list
Kyle Freeman of Coudersport has been named to the fall 2020 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 5:29 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Rain showers this morning, then remaining overcast and windy during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.