Graduates

Mansfield University of Pennsylvania has announced its spring graduates. Commencement ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 14. Local graduates include: Lindi Baker of Ulysses, Associate of Science, business administration; Sierra Smith of Westfield, Associate of Science, criminal justice administration (online option); Brianna Roys of Port Allegany, Bachelor of Science, business administration: management; Sydnee Shupe of Coudersport, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice administration; Dawson Brandt of Austin, Bachelor of Science, geosciences: environmental science; Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Bachelor of Science, psychology: counseling; Meadow Barnes of Westfield, Bachelor of Science, psychology: counseling; and Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Bachelor of Science.

Saint Francis University in Loretto congratulates approximately 700 students who received their degrees on May 7-8, including: Shaylee Caulkins, Port Allegany, health science physician assistant, Bachelor of Science, and Adrian Page, Coudersport, health science occupational therapy, Bachelor of Science.

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2022, whose degrees will be conferred in June, on Sunday, May 22, including Torie Tezik of Coudersport.

Awards

Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, a 2022 graduate majoring in supply chain operations management, received the Eleanor A. Gohn Award and the Student Senate Service Award during the annual Student Recognition Ceremony at York College.

Dean’s list

Sarah Cornish of Westfield, a history and social studies secondary education certification major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Sarah is a 2019 graduate of Coudersport Area Junior Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Cornish (Lovina) from Westfield.

Mount Aloysius College in Cresson announced the dean’s list for the spring semester for students who earned at least a 3.50 grade point average, including Bree Anne Garzel of Port Allegany.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,950 students who were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list, including Nicole Hummel from Westfield, senior, business administration-management, economics major.