The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list on attaining a GPA of 3.4 or higher at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester: Ryan Clouser of Coudersport, civil engineering technology program, and Chancellor Ramsey of Coudersport, packaging science program.
