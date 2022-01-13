Dean’s list
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher: Drew Benson of Port Allegany, Makenzie Burr of Port Allegany, Lauren Dynda of Port Allegany, Jazlynn Knapp of Coudersport, Mariessa Watson of Austin and Kailey Wells of Westfield.
Edinboro University recognized the students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Mallory McKimm of Emporium, Morgan Spinks of Shinglehouse, Taylor Brewer of Coudersport and Dana Dubots of Coudersport. To attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,000 students who were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list for having a semester GPA is 3.5 or higher: Nicole Hummel of Westfield, a business administration-management and economics major; Carahlyn Lewis of Emporium, an early childhood major; and Hunter Post of Galeton, an early childhood major.