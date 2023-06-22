Graduates
Abigail Anderson, from Coudersport, graduated from Cedarville University, Ohio, in spring 2023 with an undergraduate degree in nursing.
Academic recognition
Commonwealth University-Lock Haven’s dean’s list, prepared at the end of each semester, recognizes those students who have achieved academic distinction with a scholastic average of 3.5 or higher. Students who were named to the dean’s list include: Trent Fowler, Coudersport; Carter Stedman, Shinglehouse, and Kaylee VanWhy, Coudersport.
More than 340 students have been named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester on earning a scholastic average of 3.5 or higher. Among those named to the dean’s list were: Abbie Cady, Ulysses; Brett Chilson, Port Allegany; Stella Fink, Coudersport; Katherine Kulish, Sabinsville; Seth Neal, Westfield; Jackson Pritchard, Westfield; and Ryleigh Rachiele, Galeton.
More than 100 students have been named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield president’s list for the spring 2023 semester on earning a scholastic average of 4.0. Among the students named to the list were: MacKenzie Morris, Gaines; Thomas Powell, Coudersport; and Caden Roys, Port Allegany.
Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg congratulates the nearly 2,000 students who were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list on earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The following local students were honored: Richard Phillips from Port Allegany, Holly Vincent from Shinglehouse and Kylie Welsh from Austin
The University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has announced that April George of Cross Fork has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester on achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Saint Francis University in Loretto named 735 students to the spring 2023 president’s list or dean’s list. To achieve either honor, full-time students must attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s). Local students recognized were: Logan Ruter of Coudersport, health science PA, president’s list; Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, health science PT, dean’s list; and Kaelee Bresslin of Emporium, Health Science PA, dean’s list.
Drew Macensky of Galeton was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem in the spring 2023 semester on earning a scholastic average of 3.6 or better.