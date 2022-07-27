Graduates
Chancellor Ramsey of Coudersport graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in packaging science during the 137th academic convocation celebration held in May.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 10:51 pm
