Graduates
Mary Jordan of Port Allegany is one of more than 1,200 students to celebrate their graduation in May during two days of commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va. Students either graduated in May 2021, December 2020 or August 2020.
Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2020-2021 academic year, including Andrew Walters of Shinglehouse, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology, and Navada Waterman of Coudersport, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology.