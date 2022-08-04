Dean’s list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the Central Penn College in Summerdale for the spring 2022 term on attaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher: Leah Pearsall of Emporium and Darci Meacham of Coudersport.
