Dean’s list
Edinboro University recognizes the students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester on earning a quality point average of 3.4 or higher: Morgan Andrea Spinks of Shinglehouse, fine arts — studio arts painting; Dana Allison Dubots of Coudersport, early childhood education; Taylor Rayelle Brewer of Coudersport, health sciences — pre-medical; Mallory Elizabeth McKimm of Emporium, nursing-BSN.
The following students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania: Hannah Shaffer, Austin; Quinlan Bailey, Coudersport; Betty Hooftallen, Roulette; and Kevin Johnson, Roulette.
Graduates
Edinboro University awarded degrees to more than 500 students on May 7, including: Sky Barney of Shinglehouse, Master of Education in reading — dyslexia intervention, and Amanda Elaine Catherman of Westfield, Master of Education in educational psychology.
Kevin Johnson, Roulette, graduated with a BS communication: communication principles concentration during May commencement ceremonies at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.