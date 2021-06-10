Graduates
Cortney Parsell of Galeton is one of nearly 440 Lebanon Valley College students in the Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate programs who celebrated their educational and personal accomplishments during three Commencement ceremonies.
Dean’s list
Mira Terrette of Port Allegany, a graduate of Port Allegany Jr.-Sr. High School majoring in music therapy, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio. Any full-time or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours is placed on the dean’s list.
A total of 335 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Local students include: Lindsey Bay of Harrison Valley, Erin Cimino of Galeton, Katherine Kulish of Sabinsville, Marissa Labant of Sabinsville, Brandon Mainus of Sabinsville, MacKenzie Morris of Gaines, Jackson Pritchard of Westfield, Zachary Tilburg of Emporium, Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Hanna Worthington of Ulysses.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours are named to the dean’s list. Local students include: Nicole Hummel from Westfield, a business administration-management major; Olivia Pagano from Galeton, a exercise science major; Hunter Post from Galeton, a early childhood (PK-4) major.
President’s list
One hundred twenty-six students have been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester. On the president’s list are: Sabrina Stevens of Coudersport, early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification.