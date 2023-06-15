Academic achievement
Hannah Taylor, a biology major from Coudersport at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring 2023 semester on attaining a GPA of 3.6-3.84. Hannah is a 2020 graduate of Coudersport Area Junior Senior High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thaddeus Taylor (Cynthia) from Coudersport,.
Congratulations to students at Pennsylvania Western University in California, Pa. who have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester on earning a minimum semester GPA of 3.40. Those recognized include: Reyn Lipinski Jones of Emporium, Erika Goss of Coudersport, Matthew Shimkanin of Harrison Valley, Hannah Shaffer of Austin, Kaylee Turk of Shinglehouse, Betty Hooftallen of Roulette, Mikayla Schott of Galeton, Taylor Brewer of Coudersport and Dana Dubots of Coudersport.
Abigail Hooftallen of Austin was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove on achieving a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.