Graduates

Nearly 700 graduates earning associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were recognized during the May 14 ceremony at York College of Pennsylvania including: Stevie Miller of Westfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology, and Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management.

Mira Terrette of Port Allegany, a graduate of Port Allegany Jr.-Sr. High School, graduated magna cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Music: music therapy.

A resident of Austin, Rylee Hooftallen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a minor in computer science and sustainability studies from Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

Academic recognition

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College in Warren announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for the spring 2022, including Thomas Powell of Coudersport and Alicia Gingrich of Galeton.

Abigail Anderson of Coudersport, majoring in nursing, was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for spring 2022 for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher.

More than 1,400 students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania on earning a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher, including: Mikayla Gunn of Coudersport, a 2023 radiography major; Faith Zdrojewski of Ulysses, a 2025 undeclared major; and Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, a 2022 supply chain operations management major.

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 277 students to its spring 2022 dean’s list on earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, including: Joseph Glover, Austin, biology education 7-12; Alyson Thompson, Coudersport, computer information systems and technology; Evan Brooks, Galeton, business management; Brielle Kalacinski, Galeton, radiological science; Haylee Ludington, Galeton, environmental science and environmental studies; Colton Gietler, Shinglehouse, exercise science; Tyler Newton, Shinglehouse, exercise science; Alyssa Burdick, Ulysses, biology; and Claire Perovich, Ulysses, exercise science.

Susquehanna University congratulates its dean’s list students who achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0, including: Abigail Everitt, of Austin, Class of 2024, majoring in liberal arts, and Katie Earle, of Westfield, Class of 2022, majoring in political science, legal studies and sociology.