Dean’s List
Madison Bird of Port Allegany has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 dean’s list for earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699
A total of 307 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester for earning at least a 3.5 GPA including: McCauley Fox of Port Allegany, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Brett Chilson of Coudersport, Bachelor of Science, Psychology: General program; MacKenzie Morris of Gaines, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Erin Cimino of Galeton, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work program; Ryleigh Rachiele of Galeton, Academic Exploration Program: Elementary Education program; Brandon Mainus of Sabinsville, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Science: Computer Science program; Dawson Stiles of Sabinsville, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice Administration program; Jackson Pritchard of Westfield, Bachelor of Science in Education: Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Social Studies: History Education program; Karmen Short of Westfield, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education program; Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Bachelor of Science, Psychology: Counseling program.
President’s list
Olga Klein of Port Allegany has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 president’s list for having earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above.
One hundred five students have been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the spring 2022 semester for attaining at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester, including: Caden Roys of Port Allegany, Bachelor of Science in Education, Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Mathematics Education program; Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification program.
Graduates
Chelsea Wymer of Roulette received a Master of Science degree in education from Wilkes University at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21 in Wilkes-Barre.