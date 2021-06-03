Dean’s list
Cedarville (Ohio) University student Abigail Anderson of Coudersport, majoring in nursing, was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Edinboro University recognized the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students achieved dean’s list honors: Matthew Wade Daniels of Coudersport, business administration; Alex Michael Umble of Emporium, business administration; Julia Young of Port Allegany, business administration; Dana Allison Dubots of Coudersport, early childhood education; Morgan Andrea Spinks of Shinglehouse, fine arts-studio arts; Cassandra Carol Frey of Emporium, geology; Taylor Rayelle Brewer of Coudersport, health sciences; and Jordan Nicole Brewer of Coudersport, speech and hearing sciences. To attain this honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
More than 1,500 York College of Pennsylvania students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, including: Mikayla Gunn of Coudersport, a sophomore radiography major, and Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, a senior supply chain operations management major.
Recognized as student-athlete
Cortney Parsell of Galeton competed for the Flying Dutchmen of Lebanon Valley College during the spring 2021 sports season. Parsell, a graduate of Galeton Jr-Sr High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Parsell was a member of the women’s golf team. The women’s golf team participated in many events throughout the spring season. On day two of the MAC Championships, LVC compiled their best team score of 414 and finished in fifth place.