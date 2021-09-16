Academic recognition
John Dubel of Emporium has been named to summer 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.
Additionally, Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 dean’s list: Krystal Downs of Westfield and Katrina Peters of Emporium. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.