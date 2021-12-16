Graduates
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford expects to graduate 49 students at the end of the fall term later this month. Local students expected to graduate are Taylor Adams of Genesee, a Bachelor of Arts degree, environmental studies; Alyssa Burdick of Ulysses, a Bachelor of Science degree, biology; and Kalie Cowburn of Ulysses, a Bachelor of Science degree, early level education (preK-4).
Sixteen residents of the region were recognized for earning their Master of Social Work as part of the ninth cohort of students of the Pitt-Bradford MSW Program: Jennifer Addotta, Lisa Cook and Bobbie Green, all of Bradford; Christopher Barber of Kane; Amanda Bindics of Warren; Conor Kyser of Port Allegany; Kelly Kumpf of Cuba, N.Y.; Holly Linden of Shinglehouse; McKayla Meyer and Annjanett Prechtl, both of St. Marys; John Peterson of Randolph, N.Y.; Jason Rulander of Clarendon; AnnaMarie Swanson of Frewsburg, N.Y.; and Jasmine Wickham-Green of Olean, N.Y.