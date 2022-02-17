Dean’s list
Betty Hooftallen of Roulette, earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named more than 300 students to its fall 2021 dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, including Claudia A. Miller, sophomore, pre-radiological science; Brevon A. Neefe, freshman, accounting; and Alyson D. Thompson, junior, computer information systems and technology, all of Coudersport; Brielle May Kalacinski, junior, pre-radiological science; Haylee Ludington, junior, environmental science and environmental studies; and Cooper A. Sunderlin, senior, energy science and technology and petroleum technology, all of Galeton; Kassidy J. Didomizio, freshman, business management, and Hannah M. Winseck, freshman, nursing, both of Roulette; Colton M. Gietler, sophomore, exercise science, and Tyler Newton, senior, exercise science, both of Shinglehouse; and Claire E. Perovich, senior, exercise science, of Ulysses.