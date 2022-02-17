Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. High 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.