Dean’s list
The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher during the fall 2021 semester to local students Alyssa Creech of Coudersport, Christopher Davis of Coudersport, Trent Fowler of Coudersport, Keegan Frey of Emporium, Adelaide Myers of Coudersport, Dane Sevinsky of Coudersport, Carter Stedman of Shinglehouse and Kaylee Vanwhy of Coudersport.
California University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean’s list for students attaining a GPA of 3.25 of higher during the fall 2021 semester, including: Bailey Westfall of Lewis Run, Caitlyn Brinkley of Kane, Caleb Lutz of Smethport, Morgan Harling of Coudersport and Trisha Sebastian of Shinglehouse.