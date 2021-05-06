Dean’s list
Leah Pearsall, of Emporium, has been named to the Central Penn College in Summerdale dean’s list for the winter 2021 term. Pearsall is currently majoring in accounting. To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
Scholar athlete
The Bloomsburg University athletic department virtually recognized a record 246 scholar-athletes for their academic successes over the course of the past two semesters. Scholar-Athlete recognition was awarded to those who achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during the past two semesters or who have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25, including Olivia Pagano from Galeton, a member of the women’s volleyball team.