Dean’s list
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College at Warren announced Miranda Slawson of Genesee achieved dean’s list recognition for the spring semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who earned a 3.0 GPA or greater.
Susquehanna University at Selinsgrove congratulates its dean’s list students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher: Ryland Lawton, of Port Allegany, an international studies-comparative cultures major, Class of 2023, and Katie Earle, of Westfield, a political science and legal studies major, Class of 2022 and a graduate of Cowanesque Valley.
Congratulations to Frances Kujawski of Port Allegany for making the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cedar Crest College in Allentown. The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.
The following students from Potter County have been named to the spring dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are: Coudersport — Kurt Ernest Lefever, B.S. in marketing; Blaine Adam Osborne, B.A. in international studies; Cori Stuckey, B.S. in nursing; Maxwell Sloan Vicini, B.S. in interior design; Shinglehouse — McKenzie Lynn Gross, B.S.Ed. in early childhood and special education; Kaleb Alan Keech, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and evolutionary biology.
Graduates
Saint Francis University in Loretto congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees on May 8-9: Mary-Kate Elenchin, Coudersport, Bachelor of Science, biology; Jessica Glenn, Westfield, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education; McKenna Johnson, Port Allegany, Masters, business administration; and Alyson Rotello, Austin, Bachelor of Science, biology.