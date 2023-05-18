After several years of writing to the authorities to acquire a used military cannon from the government, past president Ron Ebbert purchased a cannon for the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society.
The cannon is cement and was purchased for $1,700. Ebbert spent many hours painting the cannon with the help of Johnny Dynda and Ed Vossler. The three men delivered it to its resting place on the town square on May 6.
Ebbert said he donated the cannon to the Austin borough where it will remain on display in the town square for years to come.