The annual meeting of the CARE for Children board of directors was held Thursday, Dec. 2 via Zoom teleconference. Current board President, Norm Strotman, welcomed a slate of new officers who will begin two-year terms Jan. 1, 2022: Tyler R. Hannah, president; Anne Hardy, vice president; Joseph Yaros, treasurer; and Thomas E. Ball, secretary.
Looking to his upcoming term as board president, Hannah said, “I have been honored to serve CARE for Children in my capacity as a board member and will now look forward to serving CARE in the future as president of the board. CARE has been under great stewardship, and we look forward to continued excellence in our mission and services. I am excited to see the organization grow and am excited, namely, to work with CARE’s wonderful staff and leadership team.”
The board and staff members present reviewed the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year and the annual report.
Valorie Coast, finance and office manager, presented a synopsis of the finances for the fiscal year. Tina Martin, executive director, discussed staff and program highlights, including recognition of staff members who had reached milestone years of service.
“The annual meeting gives the board of directors the opportunity to recognize the hard work of the CARE staff. Throughout the pandemic, the staff has demonstrated a willingness to adopt new methods, techniques and technology to better serve our early learning students, therapy caseload and the many families who participate in child safety and injury prevention programs,” said Strotman.
Strotman also thanked his fellow board members for “leading with grace and for always prioritizing the needs of the children and families, we serve.”
CARE for Children is a non-profit organization which provides pediatric therapy services, early learning programs, child safety and injury prevention initiatives, and community outreach services for children of all abilities in McKean County and the surrounding region.