Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.