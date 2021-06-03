This month Mr. Bryant, the networking and security instructor at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, received a special surprise.
Based on nominations from his students, “Mr. B” was shipped a teacher appreciation package from the TestOut corporation. Mr. Bryant is completing his 23rd year as an educator and has been with the CTC since 2017.
“TestOut is an ed-tech company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, that creates online training curriculum for IT and Microsoft Office courses,” according to a press release. “This year marks their 30th year of being in business. TestOut stands out from other companies because when they celebrate, it’s not only about having fun, but it’s about serving others and showing appreciation to those who have helped TestOut Make a Difference in many lives for the past 30 years.”
To express their thanks to outstanding educators, TestOut send winning teachers a gift bag featuring items from Utah: a Cotopaxi backpack filled with Lehi Roller Mills cookie mix, an Eric Dowdle Utah puzzle, soap from The Soap Lady and TestOut 30th-year swag.
TestOut will continue its celebration theme of “Service and Appreciation” all year long. Some of their activities include creating a long-term relationship with a local elementary school to build a wellness room, planting flowers around the community, participating in a service-a-day calendar in July and other events throughout the year.