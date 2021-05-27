StudentspParticpate in training at Smethport Fire School

Students from the Seneca Highlands Career & Technical Center, accompanied by their instructor, Alex Johnson, had the opportunity to visit the Smethport Fire School recently. This hands-on learning experience allowed students to gain valuable experience and skills practice while participating in a hands-on learning opportunity. Participating in the training at the Smethport Fire School were (front row, from left) DeHaven Welch, Cameron County; Isaiah Weiskopff-Wiley, Port Allegany; Kaden Price, Port Allegany; Brittney Smith, Otto-Eldred; Mikya Stake, Port Allegany; Shania Carney, Kane; (back row) George Deitz, Cameron County; Brandon Tingley, Smethport; Clay Tronetti, Smethport; Wyatt Farr, Otto-Eldred; Jacob Knapp, Smethport; Ethan Sprankle, Port Allegany; Braxx Veilluex, Port Allegany; Zack Sands, Otto-Eldred.

 photo provided

