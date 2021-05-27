On Thursday, May 13, the Seneca Highlands Career & Technical Center Health Assistant students, along with their teacher, Lana Barth, hosted an annual Healthy Lifestyles Fair. This event included blood pressure screenings and education on various other health related topics.
Camerynn Stambaugh, Nathan Reed, Olivia Rossman, Justice Peterson, Sari Setzer, Aaron Stuck and Faith Miller checked blood pressures and provided education on heart health. Other topics included diabetic education, respiratory education and stress management.
Sierra Peters discussed diabetic issues such as the differences between type I and type II diabetes and the use of insulin pumps to better control blood sugar. Valerie Bishop and Jaden Studer provided information on respiratory health including smoking cessation tips.
Complementary therapies such as pet therapy and mindfulness exercises were also highlighted in this event. Pet therapy benefits were provided by Alliyah Pennick and her alligator in the morning. In the afternoon, this was done by Haley Graves and her puppy, Ivy.
Brianna Trotman, Maya Kephart, Sarah Young and Zoey Hoffman presented education in stress management and mental wellness. Additional assistance to provide activities during the Healthy Lifestyles Fair was provided by Abel Cortes, Skylar Barry, Andrew Lopez and Clarissa Moses in the morning. In the afternoon, additional participants included Kellcey Pesock, Haley Mannix, Reagan Potter and Khloe Nicka.
Throughout the week, students also recognized many influential forces in nursing: Florence Nightingale, Virginia Henderson, Clara Barton, Margaret Sanger, Jean Watson and Rosemarie Rizzo Parse.
National Nurses Week was recognized beginning on May 6 and culminating on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. In addition to these nurses, the students also recognized the work of psychologist Abraham Maslow. He taught the importance of meeting basic human needs for things such as food, water and air before meeting any higher level needs.
Students have made this celebration an annual event at the Seneca Highlands CTC. They thank the community for its continued support and encouragement of these types of activities.