State Representative Marty Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) has announced he will seek re-election to continue his service to the people of the 67th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He is running for the Republican nomination in the May 17 Primary Election.
“Rural Pennsylvania needs a strong and experienced voice at the state Capitol, and I am that voice,” Causer said. “Whether it’s fighting for our schools, health care, jobs and Second Amendment rights, or standing against higher taxes, unconstitutional mandates and bigger government, I will always put our citizens, our communities and our values first.”
A conservative, Causer’s top priorities include job creation and growing the economy, ensuring election integrity, and protecting constitutional rights and rural values.
He has supported those priorities by leading efforts to expand broadband service in rural communities, protecting agriculture and energy employers from job-crushing regulations, supporting a constitutional amendment to require voters to present identification each time they cast a ballot, and fighting for reasonable state budgets that respect the taxpayers who foot the bill. He is committed to supporting rural schools and rural hospitals, and to ongoing reforms of the state’s welfare system to prevent waste and fraud.
“I continue to work hard to protect our conservative values, including the right to life and the right to keep and bear arms,” Causer said. “I am proud to have been endorsed in every election by the NRA and Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, and I will actively seek their support again this year.”
During his tenure in the House, Causer has served as chairman of the House Game and Fisheries Committee and the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. He is currently serving as chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee, a position to which he was elected by members of the House Republican Caucus.
Causer is a lifelong resident of McKean County and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Causer served in local government as an Annin Township supervisor. He also was a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Smethport and a police officer in Port Allegany. He currently resides in Turtlepoint and has three children.
For more information on how to get involved in the campaign, go to www.causerforpa.com or visit www.Facebook.com/MartyCauserForStateHouse.