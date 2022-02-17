Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded nearly $400,000 in grants from the state, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) announced.

“Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs,” Causer said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding.”

The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.

Since its inception, the program has provided approximately $7.8 million in funding to fire and ambulance companies in the three-county area. Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. This year, the funding may also be used to offset revenue loss due to limited fundraising opportunities resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this week, the House and Senate approved the use of $25 million in federal stimulus funding to provide additional support to EMS companies. That bill is pending the governor’s signature to become law.

Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.

Cameron County

Cameron County Ambulance Service Inc., Emporium – $8,325.05.

Emporium Fire Department Inc., Emporium – $15.000.

Mountaineer Search and Rescue, Emporium – $5,400.

McKean County

Bradford City Fire Department, Bradford – $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $14,992.

Clermont Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett – $15,000.

Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford – $15,000.

Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department, Derrick City – $15,000.

Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Eldred – $15,000.

Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eldred – $15,000.

Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Cyclone – $14,989.

Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane – $15,000.

Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $15,000.

Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association, Mount Jewett – $8,325.05.

Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett – $14,350.

Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center – $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Port Allegany Fire Department, Star Hose Company No. 1, Port Allegany – $15,000.

Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany – $8,325.05.

Potter County

Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin – $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport – $15,000.

Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Genesee – $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton – $15,000.

Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork – $3,767.70.

Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork – $13,200.

Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc., Roulette – $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse – $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.