Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is inviting area residents to his upcoming “Coffee and Conversation” in Emporium for a discussion of state and local issues.
The event will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, 419 N. Broad St., Emporium.
“I hope people will take the opportunity to come out to learn more about the issues we are working on in Harrisburg and to share their questions and concerns,” Causer said.
RSVPs are required to attend and can be made at www.RepCauser.com or by calling 866-437-8181.