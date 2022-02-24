Today

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tomorrow

A wintry mix in the morning. Then becoming windy with clouds lingering in the afternoon. High 38F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%.