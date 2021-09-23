Reps. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) are inviting area residents to an upcoming Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar in Potter County.
The free event will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, 810 SR 49, Ulysses.
“This is an informative event that allows residents to ask questions and learn more about Pennsylvania gun laws,” Causer said. “I hope people will take advantage of the opportunity to join us.”
Owlett agreed. “People can expect to learn more about the state’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding state gun laws and gun safety. I anticipate a great discussion of these issues.”
Speakers will include Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson and Trooper Sierra Rose of the Pennsylvania State Police.
Space is limited and advance registration is required. Residents of Causer’s district may register by calling his Coudersport office at 814-274-9769 or visiting www.RepCauser.com. Residents of Owlett’s district may register by calling his office in Wellsboro at 570-724-1390 or by visiting www.RepOwlett.com.