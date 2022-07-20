Representative Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will once again host a series of Senior Citizens Expos to provide area seniors, their family members and caregivers convenient access to a wide range of information in one convenient location.

“This is a great opportunity for our senior citizens and their caregivers to connect with service providers here in the area,” Causer said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of what the expos have to offer.”

The events will be held as follows:

Bradford: Friday, Aug. 5, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Sports and Fitness Gymnasium, Campus Drive, Bradford.

Kane: Friday, Sept. 9, at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane.

Roulette: Friday, Oct. 7, at the Roulette Fire Hall, 12 River St., Roulette.

Each event is free to attend and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided and door prize drawings will be held at 12:30 p.m. at each event.

Causer is encouraging businesses, agencies and organizations that offer services to senior citizens to take part in the expo.Exhibitors share information about health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing, personal safety and more. Health screenings will also be offered.

For more information about the senior expos, or to register as an exhibitor, contact Causer’s Bradford office at 814-362-4400. Information is also available at RepCauser.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepCauser.