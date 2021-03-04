To ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will host a veterans service representative from the American Legion at his local offices in March.
Appointments by phone are encouraged; however, in-person appointments are also available. To protect the health and safety of veterans and staff, only one appointment will be scheduled per hour to allow for cleaning and social distancing. To avoid overlap with others, veterans should not arrive early for their appointments. At the request of the Legion representative, they also must wear a mask.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at 107 S. Main St., Coudersport. Call 814-274-9769 to schedule an appointment.
- Wednesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 78 Main St., first floor, Bradford. Call 814-362-4400 to schedule an appointment.
- Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. at 55 Fraley St., Kane. Call 814-837-0880 to schedule an appointment.
Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.