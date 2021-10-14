After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, the Potter County Senior Citizens Expo hosted by Rep. Martin Causer returned to the Roulette Fire Hall last Friday, Oct. 8.
“It went really well. We had good attendance and lots of great organizations participated,” said Causer. “It was a little different with tables spaced out, masks available and distancing. But we were glad to be able to bring it back this year.”
The expo allowed area senior citizens, their families and caretakers to visit with various organizations offering information on health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing, personal safety and more. Free health screenings, door prizes and lunch were also available.
“We had a lot of government organizations – county, state and federal agencies. Also, groups that provide services to seniors, such as help with insurance and other agencies such as the Department of Human Services and the Attorney General’s Office,” said Causer. “That’s what it’s all about, providing information to seniors and their families.”
For those unable to make the expo, or for general questions relating to services available to senior citizens, contact Causer’s office at 814-274-9769. His Coudersport office at 107 S. Main Street is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We would be glad to field questions,” he said. “If it’s state-related, we can help. If not, we can direct them to the right place.”