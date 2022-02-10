Applications for the 2021 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program are now available, and Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is reminding area residents that free assistance is available through his office.

“There is no need for anyone to pay a for-profit company to apply for the rebate,” Causer said. “I encourage people who are eligible to take advantage of this helpful program, and my office is ready to help file the necessary paperwork at no charge.”

In addition to providing assistance at the Bradford, Coudersport and Kane legislative offices, Causer has also scheduled a series of Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics at area senior citizen centers. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Ulysses Library, 401 N. Main St., Ulysses, 9-11 a.m.

Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St., Eldred, 9:30-11 a.m.

East Smethport United Christian Church, 18399 U.S. Route 6, East Smethport, 1-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Oswayo Valley Library, 103 N. Pleasant St., Shinglehouse, 10 a.m. to noon

Friday, Feb. 25

Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St., Austin, 10 a.m. to noon

Monday, Feb. 28

Port Allegany Senior Center, 216 N. Main St., Port Allegany, 9:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Kane Senior Center, 100 N. Fraley St., Kane, 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. Fourth St., Emporium, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Appointments preferred. Call 814-486-3707.)

Monday, March 7

Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive, Bradford, 9:30-11 a.m.

Thursday, March 10

Coudersport Senior Center, 165 Route 6 West, Coudersport, 10 a.m. to noon.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at www.revenue.pa.gov/IncentivesCreditsPrograms/PropertyTaxRentRebateProgram/Pages/default.aspx.