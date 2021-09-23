Downtown Olean will gain a splash of color Oct. 1 as local organizations host a chalk art contest in which participants can win prizes. Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Community Services, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Olean Public Library and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chalk the Park contest invites everyone to chalk it up on the 100 block of East State — Lincoln Park in Olean.
Participants can start their creation anytime on Friday, Oct. 1 until judging begins at 7 p.m. The sidewalk surrounding Lincoln Park creates canvas’ for each chalk artist participating.
“Chalk the Park & Have the Talk” encourages all to beautify sidewalks and pavement with messages and images of hope, resilience, suicide awareness and prevention,” reported Amy Mann, Suicide Prevention Coalition Coordinator.
Oct. 1 is also the Cattaraugus County Out of the Darkness Walk at Lincoln Park, the walk was designed to raise awareness and much-needed funds, strongly sending the message that suicide is preventable, and that no one is alone. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and is the second leading cause among 10 to 34-year-olds. Anyone can make a difference simply by self-educating, reaching out and having conversations and knowing where to turn when in need of help.
“Chalk drawing is an inclusive, creative outlet. We all have a role to play in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and starting conversations regarding mental health and suicide. ” stated Sheryl Soborowski, Olean Public Library Outreach Librarian.
To register, please stop in the Olean Public Library or the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce after September 22nd and up to September 30th to pick up your complimentary chalk pack and be assigned a spot at Lincoln Park. You will need to give the participant’s name, age group, address, phone number and email address.
Prizes will be separated into three age groups: 10 and younger, 11 to 15 and 16 and older.
The Out of the Darkness Walk will have check in at 5 p.m., Oct. 1 at Lincoln Park with the walk taking place between 6 and 8:30 p.m. To register or for more information, please email almann@cattco.org or call 716-701-3323.