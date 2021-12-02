The Coudersport Chamber of Commerce announces the winners of its annual Christmas Tree Contest:
Family: 1st place — Jennifer Weiss (#21), 2nd place — Cori Wagner (#20), 3rd place — Krista Briggs (#22)
Organization: 1st place — Lions Club (#17), 2nd place — Presbyterian Church (#31), 3rd place — Senior Girl Scouts (#32)
Business: 1st place — Fitzgerald (#9), 2nd place — Kaytee’s (#1), 3rd place — Shop N Save (#7)
The trees are on display at the Courthouse Square in Coudersport and are labeled with the corresponding numbers above. Winners can pick up prizes at the Artisan Center, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Chamber thanks the Rigas family for donating the trees, Santa for spending time with kids during Christmas in a Small Town last Saturday, Nov. 27 and to Cori Wagner and crew for organizing the day.