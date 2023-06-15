Free, in-person summer solstice programs are being held Next Wednesday, June 15 and summer night sky tour and other programs next Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport.
Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because they will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.
The Solstice Stroll is Wednesday, June 21 from 8:30-9:15 p.m. People of all ages are invited to meet at the kiosk in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to take an evening stroll on the longest day of the year using their senses to explore the forest and find their way. This walk will be about one mile over a crushed gravel and grassy path.
Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky is being held on three dates: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, June 21, 23 and 24, all from 9:30-10:15 p.m. Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find some key summer constellations. Learn about the park’s history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.
Through Our Telescopes: Summer Basics is being held three times: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, June 21, 23 and 24, all programs at 10:30-11:15 p.m. Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on a telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some key observable features of late spring and early summer. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions and crowd size limitations.
Nature at Night: Exploring Our Senses Family Program is Friday, June 23 from 7:30-8:15 p.m. This program is for families with children. In this family-friendly program, explore the five senses humans and nocturnal animals use to find their way at night.
Launch into Space: Yard Games are from 7:30-8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Join park staff for fun, family-friendly astronomy-themed educational yard games. Designed to provide an introduction to astronomy, these games are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour.
Firefly Frenzy is next Saturday, June 24 from 8:30-9:15 p.m. Join park staff for a close up look at the insects that have fascinated people for ages: fireflies or lightning bugs? During a short discussion, discover how and why these beetles light up the sky and then explore the fields of Cherry Springs to search for them. This program is designed for all knowledge levels and ages.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.