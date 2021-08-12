The vocal groups North Country Voices and Second Chances will present an outdoor choral concert at Cherry Springs State Park on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. The performance will be at the Historic CCC Pavilion located near the astronomy observation field.
As this is an outdoor event at the State Park, be aware that parking will be in a public lot across from the pavilion and audience members will need to cross Route 44 and walk a significant distance to the performance site. For those unable to walk this distance, curbside drop off and pick up will be accessible.
Organizers suggest wearing comfortable shoes for walking and bring a water bottle. Water will be available. Bring a lawn chair. During the performance you may sit within the pavilion or on grassy sloops nearby. There is a public rest room.
The concert will include “John Denver in Concert” his most popular music, “That Lonesome Road” by James Taylor; spiritual songs from “Cold Mountain”; “Down to the River to Pray” from the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”; “The Gentle Healer” by Michael Card; an arrangement of traditional camp meeting songs; gospel and an all-time best-selling anthem “Bow the Knee.”
A digital piano will be used for musical accompaniment and the singers will also perform a cappella music.
In addition to the music presentation, David Castano, president of the Potter County Historical Society will present a short talk on the history of CCC activity at Cherry Springs.
The performers include Megan Ambrose, Donell Ayers, Gerald Bailey, Don Caskey, Warren Cederholm, Carol Empson, Julie Grossman, David Hauber, Joe Kellert, Amanda Petsch, Greg Rapp, Stephen Sevinsky, John Sherer, Gretchen Songster and Bonnie Wright. The accompanist is Anne McCleary, and the director is Gloria Richardson.
There is free admission with a free will offering accepted.