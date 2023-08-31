Free, in-person programs are being held this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road in Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Star gazing programs will be in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions. Leave pets at home.
All visitors should arrive at the park before dark, whether they are attending a star gazing program or are observing on their own.
All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. The public may want to register because all registered participants will receive an email if a program has to be cancelled or modified.
Park Welcome & Walking Tour is This Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
At 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 1, meet at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to join park staff for a short, guided, 45-minute walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome.
The Owl Prowl is this Saturday, Sept. 2, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., hit the trail with park staff to listen and look for owls. Be prepared to silently stand still at times since owls can be a little shy. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and bring a red-light flashlight. The walk will be about 1-mile over mostly level grass and gravel surfaces.
Night Sky Tour: Late Summer Sky will take place this Friday and Saturday.
Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Explore the constellations of Ursa Major and Pegasus. Listen as staff recounts the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current usedddd and the importance of dark night skies.
Through Our Telescopes: Moon and Planet Watch is This Friday and Saturday
Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2,d from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The focus of this weekend’s program is on Saturn and the Moon. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions and crowd size limitations.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs.
For more information, call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.