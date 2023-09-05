Free, in-person programs will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cherry Springs State Park, Coudersport.
Girl Scouts Love State Parks – and Outer Space will take place from 7- 7:45 p.m. Travel about one mile on mostly level terrain wearing suitable shoes for walking on possibly damp grass to explore the sheer size and scale of our solar system. Learn about the order, sizes, and spacing of the planets. This program, best for youth ages five and older, is great for Junior Girl Scouts in grades 4 and 5 that are working on their Space Explorer badge. Girl Scouts in other grades, friends and siblings are welcome to attend. Bring a red-light flashlight and attend the free, family-friendly laser-guided Night Sky Tour.
Night Sky Tour: Late Summer Sky will be held from 8-8:45 p.m. Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Explore the constellations of Ursa Major (Big Bear, containing the Big Dipper) and Pegasus. Staff will recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use and the importance of dark night skies.
Through Our Telescopes: Gems of the Night will be held from 8:45-9:30 p.m. Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky and search for double stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a star gazing program or are observing on their own. Leave pets at home. Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park. for more information call 814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.