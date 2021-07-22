A July 15 article published in this newspaper requires clarification.
The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library is not holding a plush toy workshop. The plush toys are an optional grab-and-go fundraiser for those attending the Holidays in July event that includes numerous activities, including the Noah’s Ark fundraiser. People can also purchase the kits without attending the event.
The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library serves Port Allegany Borough, Liberty Township, Otto Township, Annin Township, Eldred Township, and Eldred Borough.