Clarion SBDC is offering a QuickBooks Level II 2021 course both by in-person workshop or via Webinar.
This class is designed for users familiar with Quickbooks or for those who completed the recent Level I class. Learn how to run professional looking reports, personalize forms, send letters through Microsoft Word, export to Excel and more. The Level II course will meet Wed. June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office.
The cost is $199 per person. Class size is limited. For more information or to register, call (814) 393-2060 or visit www.clarion.ede/sbdc.